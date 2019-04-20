5 hearts found in downtown Chicago alley determined not to be human

CHICAGO -- A medical examiner concluded that five hearts found in a downtown Chicago alley are not human.

The organs were found behind a building in the first block of East Benton Place. A police source said those organs, found around 9:30 a.m. Friday, appeared to be human.

However, the Cook County medical examiner determined Friday afternoon that they were not. No additional information has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbody part found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News