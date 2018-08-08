Heat continues on both coasts as fire conditions worsen in West

MAX GOLEMBO
The hottest day of a current stretch of hot weather from Northern California to Washington will come on Wednesday as numerous heat advisories and warnings have been issued.

New fire watches and warnings have also been issued from California to Washington as gusty winds 30 to 40 mph are expected through the end of the week.

For the next couple of days, it will remain very hot for most of the West.

As we look into this weekend, some relief from the heat will be coming to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, while the epicenter of the heat shifts more inland into the Rockies.

The heat wave continues in the East as well.

Heat advisories have been issued from Massachusetts to North Carolina. Along I-95 it will feel like 95 to 100 degrees for the fourth day in a row.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will fire up again Wednesday as a cold front slowly approaches the East Coast. Some storms could be strong to severe with lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds.

But behind the front, there will finally be a slight break from the stifling heat and humidity. It will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Boston and New York City.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Nearly 4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 5 percent contained
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after wild chase in South LA
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
LA communities keep cool and celebrate National Night Out
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Show More
Tips for protecting children from household dangers
Asian Americans celebrate diversity at premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Chargers DE Joey Bosa leaves practice with foot injury
911 call from witness following Santa Ana plane crash released
Nationwide 'American Idol' bus tour set to kick-off in August
More News