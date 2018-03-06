Deputies search Heather Locklear's Thousand Oaks home for gun after she threatens to shoot them

Heather Locklear appears in a booking photo released by the law enforcement. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Actress Heather Locklear found herself in hot water again as Ventura County sheriff's deputies searched her Thousand Oaks home because of threats she made during her February arrest.

The search warrant was issued around noon Tuesday in the 4000 block of Summit View Drive, authorities said. Locklear is suspected of making threats to deputies during her Feb. 25 arrest.

That day, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery toward a peace officer. During the apprehension, she threatened she would shoot the deputies if they ever came into her home again.

Investigators discovered that Locklear had a gun registered in her name, but no gun was found during Tuesday's search.

She is scheduled to appear in court for her arrest on March 13.
