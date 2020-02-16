Funeral services held for Calabasas helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Christina Mauser on Sunday, exactly three weeks after the helicopter crash in Calabasas that also killed Kobe Bryant and seven others.

Mauser's private funeral service began at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium of her alma mater, Edison High School in Huntington Beach.

Mauser was a mother of three and former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School, where Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna attended, and most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, where the group was headed for Gianna's basketball tournament.

Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Day with Gianna.

Mauser is survived by her three children, including Penny, and her husband, Matthew.

Matthew opened up about her tragic death in an emotional interview with ABC News.

"I loved her. It's as simple as that," Matthew said. "I loved my wife with everything I had."

OC coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
EMBED More News Videos

Matthew Mauser reflected on the memory of his late wife Christina Mauser, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.


He said his wife flew in the helicopter multiple times and would always get nervous when she would. On Jan. 26, when she didn't respond, he knew something was wrong, especially when someone called to see if she was OK.

"He called me and said... 'Is Christina OK? There's reports that Kobe's dead.' And I just hit the floor," he recalled.

He admits part of him wished Christina was a stay-at-home mom, but knew she loved what she did. She was handpicked by Bryant to coach for a girls' basketball program.

"She just adored the girls. She adored them all," he said. "She treated them like her own. She loved what she did."

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation.

Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
EMBED More News Videos

The sounds of the low-flying helicopter and subsequent crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others can be heard in Nest video recorded by a woman who lives near the crash site.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countylos angeles countycalabasaskobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashfuneral
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News