4 killed in helicopter crash in Northern California, NTSB investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

4 killed in helicopter crash in Northern California, NTSB investigating

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. -- Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.

The department confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station. The four people died at the scene, said the department, which did not release their identities.

The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"

Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board," the statement said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashnorthern california
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County expanding vaccine hours as COVID-19 spikes
Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID
Fire burns 27 acres in Irwindale
Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett dies at 60
Burbank retirement home employee fatally stabbed by former co-worker
Who's the toughest lifeguard in Los Angeles?
MTV marks 40 years with new 'Moon Person' design
Show More
24K gold tequila bottle sells for $300
Too late, Texas couple changes minds about COVID-19 vaccine
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
Construction worker hit, killed by drunk driver on 10 Fwy in Ontario
Firefighters ride bicycles from LA to NY to commemorate 9/11
More TOP STORIES News