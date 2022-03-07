Memorial service for Huntington Beach officer killed in helicopter crash set for Tuesday

The service dedicated to Ofc. Nicholas Vella will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 10 a.m.
The Memorial Service honoring Officer Nicholas Vella will be held on Tuesday, March 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m. For those interested in viewing the Service, it will be livestreamed on the City of Huntington Beach's YouTube: https://t.co/IIsIchdazD pic.twitter.com/A8D9Gmt2q4— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) March 2, 2022
The Huntington Beach Police Department and several other agencies will be holding a procession through the city early that morning leading up to the service.
On Feb. 19, Vella and another officer were responding to a disturbance in Newport Beach when the helicopter hit a strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Vella, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.
Prior to joining the Huntington Beach Police Department in 2008, Vella was an officer with the Laguna Beach Police Department.
Residents are invited to watch the procession early Tuesday morning. It'll travel along the following streets:
- Goldenwest Street, between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway
- Pacific Coast Highway, between Goldenwest Street and Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue, between Pacific Coast Highway and Talbert Avenue
- Talbert Avenue, between Magnolia Avenue and Brookhurst Street
The event will be livestreamed for the public. A donation site has been set up to help Vella's family.