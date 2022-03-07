officer killed

Memorial service for Huntington Beach officer killed in helicopter crash set for Tuesday

The Huntington Beach Police Department will be holding a procession through the city leading up to the service.
EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial service set for officer killed in OC helicopter crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service will be held on Tuesday to honor the life of the Huntington Beach police officer who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The service dedicated to Ofc. Nicholas Vella will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 10 a.m.



The Huntington Beach Police Department and several other agencies will be holding a procession through the city early that morning leading up to the service.

On Feb. 19, Vella and another officer were responding to a disturbance in Newport Beach when the helicopter hit a strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Vella, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Prior to joining the Huntington Beach Police Department in 2008, Vella was an officer with the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Residents are invited to watch the procession early Tuesday morning. It'll travel along the following streets:
  • Goldenwest Street, between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway
  • Pacific Coast Highway, between Goldenwest Street and Magnolia Avenue
  • Magnolia Avenue, between Pacific Coast Highway and Talbert Avenue
  • Talbert Avenue, between Magnolia Avenue and Brookhurst Street


The event will be livestreamed for the public. A donation site has been set up to help Vella's family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyhuntington beachfuneralperson killedofficer injuredpolice officer killedntsbhelicopterhelicopter crashsouthern californiaofficer killedinvestigationcrashinvestigationsmemorial
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Mother says mental illness spurred Virginia college shooter
Somber funeral service held for LAPD officer killed in street robbery
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
LAPD to cover funeral expenses for off-duty officer killed, chief says
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash off 5 Freeway in Downey
Missing student found dead while on road trip to SoCal
Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits into law
Average LA County gas price hits record high for 29th time in 31 days
Soaring gas prices hiking up LA County food truck menu prices
Fashion Nova owner wins bid for Bel Air mega-mansion
L.A. pinata business raises funds for people of Ukraine amid war
Show More
Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail in San Jose shooting case
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
Whale rescued in Malibu euthanized due to injuries, officials say
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
More TOP STORIES News