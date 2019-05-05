Helicopter crash sparks small fire in field near Oxnard; pilot hospitalized with leg injury

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A helicopter pilot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday morning after the aircraft crashed in a field in Ventura County and ignited a small fire, officials said.

According to the Oxnard Fire Department, the incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. near the intersection of West Gonzalez Road and Victoria Avenue, just outside the city limits.

The pilot "self-extricated" from the helicopter before firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the grass-fueled blaze, the tweet said. The single patient was transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department said the pilot suffered a leg injury and possibly and an ankle injury.

The grass fire burned about half of an acre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countyhelicopterhelicopter crashfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News