helicopter crash

Helicopter involved in firefight crashes near Coalinga airport

FRESNO, Calif. -- A helicopter involved in firefighting operations crashed near the New Coalinga Municipal Airport, sparking a new brush fire.

Authorities with the FAA say the crash happened around 10 am Wednesday and crashed 11 miles south of the airport.

The Hills Fire has been burning in the area since Saturday. It is currently 1,500 acres and 35% contained.

It is currently unknown how many people were in the helicopter or what agency the helicopter was from.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalingafresno countyhelicopterhelicopter crashbrush firewildfirefirefighterscaliforniacrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Girls basketball coach who died alongside Kobe Bryant remembered through music
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
80-year-old man beaten in Lancaster market dies
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
Several LA homes face utility shutoffs after party violations
Show More
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Trump, Republicans finalizing convention plans
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
More TOP STORIES News