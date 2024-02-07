Military helicopter with 5 Marines on board goes missing en route from Nevada to San Diego area

California search and rescue crews are looking for a missing helicopter with five Marines aboard, the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was "reported overdue" to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Tuesday night. The helicopter departed from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas and was en route to Miramar, in the San Diego area.

The Marines have asked for help from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Civil Air Patrol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.