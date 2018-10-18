Disappearance of Palmdale couple, ages 91 and 87, prompts search by authorities

Authorities asked for the public's help in finding a 91-year-old wife and 87-year-old husband who went missing from Palmdale days earlier.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a 91-year-old wife and 87-year-old husband who went missing from Palmdale days earlier.

Keith and Pauline Davis were last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday at their home in the 38000 block of Sage Tree Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which released photos of the couple and their car.

Pauline Davis suffers from hearing and vision loss, investigators said in a statement. Keith Davis has been diagnosed with dementia.

Their maroon 2011 Ford Fusion, with California license plate No. 7LJU622, is also missing, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nava or Detective Abraham of the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
