Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in Hemet that grew to 20 acres early Monday morning before getting it under control.

The blaze, called the Diamond Fire, broke out at about 1 a.m. and was burning at a slow rate of spread near the area of Warren and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire Riverside.



Shortly before 3:30 a.m., fire officials said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped.

There were no evacuation orders and no injuries have been reported.

It was not known how the fire started.
