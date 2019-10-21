Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control

Vegetation Fire: RPT @ 12:59 p.m. Warren rd. X Old Mine rd. in the County area of Hemet. The fire is 10 acres with a slow rate of spread. No evacuations or injuries. 2 BC, 9 ENG, 3 HEMETENG, 2 WATERTENDERS, 4 CREWS #DiamondFIRE — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 21, 2019

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in Hemet that grew to 20 acres early Monday morning before getting it under control.The blaze, called the Diamond Fire, broke out at about 1 a.m. and was burning at a slow rate of spread near the area of Warren and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire Riverside.Shortly before 3:30 a.m., fire officials said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped.There were no evacuation orders and no injuries have been reported.It was not known how the fire started.