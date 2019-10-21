Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control

The blaze, called the Diamond Fire, broke out at about 1 a.m. and was burning at a slow rate of spread near the area of Warren and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire Riverside.
Vegetation Fire: RPT @ 12:59 p.m. Warren rd. X Old Mine rd. in the County area of Hemet. The fire is 10 acres with a slow rate of spread. No evacuations or injuries. 2 BC, 9 ENG, 3 HEMETENG, 2 WATERTENDERS, 4 CREWS #DiamondFIRE— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 21, 2019
Shortly before 3:30 a.m., fire officials said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped.
There were no evacuation orders and no injuries have been reported.
It was not known how the fire started.