Hemet day care operator pleads guilty to manslaughter in suffocating death of 7-month-old

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement in the suffocating death of an infant who died at her unlicensed day care facility in Hemet back in 2017.
Denise Worman agreed to the deal in a Banning courthouse Thursday, which includes 5 years of probation and 180 days of work release.
Investigators say Worman was caring for 7-month-old Addison and her 3-year-old brother at the unlicensed day care when she placed both of them on a beanbag chair and walked away. Addison later died after she suffocated. A report by the Hemet Fire Department detailed how the infant died while at the day care.
Addison's mother, Kristin Watkins, delivered an emotional victim impact statement during court which directly addressed Worman, who brielfly apologized to the Watkins family.
"Your negligent actions ruined my family for the rest of our lives...I can only hope that you live with that pain, knowing you ruined a family for the rest of their entire lives. And I hope you hold that burden for the rest of your life."
Watkins told the court her and her family out of the state to avoid any chance encounter with Worman.
Worman initially plead not guilty to the charges.
