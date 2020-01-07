Deputies seize over 230 tons of marijuana from illegal grows in Hemet in 2019

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 230 tons of marijuana was seized in Hemet last year, as part of the county's crackdown on illegal grow operations.

The marijuana, which was estimated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to be valued at $466 million, was taken to local landfills and destroyed.

The department's Hemet Station served nearly 250 search warrants for marijuana cultivation during 2019, culminating in 82 arrests and the seizure of 88 firearms and $77,000 in cash.
