Footage shows aftermath of fatal crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show.
EMBED <>More Videos

Footage shows aftermath of crash involving Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Video captured by a witness shows the aftermath of the car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III - a collision that left a woman dead and the football player and his passenger injured.

Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette and slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.

Cellphone footage captured by a witness shows police at the scene as the Toyota was engulfed in flames.

Police said Ruggs "showed signs of impairment." He and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

RELATED: Raiders release wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after fiery crashed that killed 1
EMBED More News Videos

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.



Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. He was released from a hospital and taken to jail ahead of an initial court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced the 22-year-old was released from the team.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," a tweet from the team's account said.



Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders said in a statement the organization was aware of the crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadatraffic fatalitiesfatal crashnationalperson killedlas vegas raidersduinflathleteswoman killedu.s. & worlddui crashinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News