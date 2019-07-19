earthquake

Earthquakes: Here are the 3 things you need to prepare for "the big one"

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When an earthquake hits you should be prepared with at least these items.

"My three top things that people should have water, food and lighting," said Jeff Edelstein, owner of SOS Survival Products.

Here in Southern California the earthquake people talk about often is the Northridge quake in 1994.

That quake was a magnitude 6.7 and the quake in Ridgecrest on Friday July 5, 2019 was a 7.1.

Having some emergency supplies in a backpack under your bed is very important because the Northridge earthquake happened at 4:30 in the morning.

The Northridge quake affected Edelstein's parents and he is super prepared because of it, not just in his store but at home as well.

"We at home have about a months supply of food and water. I'm a flashlight geek I have flashlights in every room in the house so if a power outage happens if an earthquake happens I have lighting. But the water and food really concerns me," said Edelstein.

It is good to remember that Southern California doesn't just deal with earthquakes. There are wildfires and power outages due to high wind and heat, so all of these items can help in any natural disaster or power outage.
