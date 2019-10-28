Here's your chance to win a $1,000 Westfield Gift Card!

GIVEAWAY ALERT! We're giving you a chance to win a $1,000 Westfield Gift Card! Westfield Century City is the perfect place to get a head start on holiday shopping. Westfield Century City combines award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, and cultural programming-all in one place. Shop on-trend fashion brands such as Aritzia, Bonobos, Bloomingdales, and Zara. Plus, it's a foodie's paradise, with Eataly, Javier's, and Din Tai Fung!

Here's how to enter to win:

1. Follow @WestfieldCenturyCity and @Abc7la on Instagram
2. LIKE this post
3. Tag 3 friends in the comments below

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/13/19 at 10:00am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. You are providing your information to ABC7 and not to Instagram as this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram associated with this Sweepstakes in any way. For full details, including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/45528853c639d776a6bcd74723c8fb75.pdf. Void where prohibited.

We'll announce the winner on our Instagram account on 11/13/19.
Good luck to all!
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., destroys multiple homes
Getty Fire Evacuation Map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Students evacuate hilltop campus after Getty Fire breaks out
Armenian gang involved in shootout at North Hollywood store: LAPD
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds to persist through Monday afternoon
Show More
Nearly 16K SCE customers without power, over 350K under consideration
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Brush fire breaks out along 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
Kincade Fire grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained
More TOP STORIES News