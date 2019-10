ABC7 is calling all LA Chargers "Super Fans" to share their level of fandom with us.Let us know why you are the biggest LA Chargers fan and why you deserve to win a trip and VIP experience to see the LA Chargers play the Chiefs in Mexico City!Watch Eyewitness News at 11p all next week to get the Keyword of the Day!COME BACK MONDAY 10/21 AT 11P FOR MORE INFORMATION.