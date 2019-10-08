ABC7 has your Exclusive tickets to the CMA Awards!
Carrie Underwood will host "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. The broadcast will celebrate the past, present and future of the CMA Awards and the Country Music industry.
Watch Eyewitness News at 11p weekdays for the Keyword of the Day.
One lucky winner will receive:
Roundtrip airfare for winner and one (1) guest to and from Los Angeles and
Nashville (exact flight schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor in its sole
discretion);
Round-trip ground transportation between Nashville International Airport and
Gaylord Opryland Resort;
Double-occupancy hotel accommodations (i.e., one (1) hotel room with a
maximum occupancy of two (2) persons) for two (2) nights at the Gaylord
Opryland Resort;
Two (2) tickets to the 53rd Annual CMA Awards Ceremony on Wednesday,
November 13, 2019;
Two (2) tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum;
Two (2) spots on the Red Carpet Fan Viewing Platform;
One (1) CMA Awards gift bag
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/11/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/82d3d6a6965a7ec5fa41d8246e5b1fc5.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/v3SX8tp
Here's your chance to win a trip to the CMA Awards
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News