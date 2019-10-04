ABC7 has your exclusive VIP package with a backstage "Meet & Greet" to the SOLD OUT "We can Survive" Concert!
The 7th Annual "We Can Survive concert " returns to the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 19, 2019, featuring performances by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Marshmello, and Becky G. From each ticket sold $2 will benefit breast cancer research. Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability subject to change.
Watch Eyewitness News Weekdays at 6a all next week for the daily "Keyword of the Day."
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/11/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/9afed3de8c1ca760503a87dd55046191.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter for your chance to win a VIP Experience to the "We Can Survive" Concert
