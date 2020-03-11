Here's your chance to win an XFL LA Wildcats VIP package!

ABC7 has your chance to win an XFL LA Wildcats VIP Fan Experience for four!
Win a VIP package to watch the XFL's LA Wildcats play the Houston Roughnecks March 29, 2020 at 12pm at Dignity Health Sports Park. Be a part of history when LA's newest football team invites you to a behind the scenes game experience with on-field access, access to the post game press conference, and LA Wildcats merchandise!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/0c31459fa707fd1cd64f98a60604c947.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/0nzZkIz
Tickets to all LA Wildcats home games are available now for purchase at https://www.xfl.com/teams/los-angeles
