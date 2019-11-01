Watch Eyewitness News weekdays at 6a beginning Monday, November 4th thru Friday, November 29th for the "Secret Code of the Day."
Beginning November 8, 2019 the Holidays return to the Disneyland Resort! The holiday festivities at Disneyland Park include the return of the popular Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle, "Believe ... in Holiday Magic" fireworks that concludes with a magical snowfall. Also returning will be "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, "it's a small world" holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
Across the way, Disney California Adventure Park rings in the holiday with the return of Festival of Holidays which invites guests to celebrate the season like never before! And feel the holiday magic of World of Color-Season of Light, a nighttime spectacular. The entire family will delight in diverse cultural holiday celebrations.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/29/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8426cca8fbc85511966ef04cbfe2f402.pdf Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/Uy3ufYl
Sponsored Content
Here's your chance to win tickets & a 1-Night hotel stay at the Disneyland® Resort!
Sponsored Content
More Videos