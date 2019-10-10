ABC7 has your tickets to the American Music Awards!
The "American Music Awards" features performances from today's hottest artists and presents fan-voted awards in the music genres of Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, and the categories of Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year and Video of the Year. Last Year, the "2018 American Music Awards," saw Taylor Swift break the record for most AMA wins ever by a female artist with 23, surpassing Whitney Houston's record of 21.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions.
Watch Eyewitness News at 6a weekdays for the Keyword of the Day.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/25/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/003e84d6ab92e70021269eb9b169aa0c.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/eJX7QLQ
Here's your chance to win tickets to the American Music Awards
