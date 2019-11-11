Here's your chance to win tickets to the Reagan Library!

ABC7 has your tickets to Egypt's Lost Cities Exhibition at the Reagan Library!
Time may have eroded the memory of a civilization but not the mystery of what was. Long ago, two bustling cities in ancient Egypt were known throughout the world as cultural centers of power, of wealth, of trade, and novel artistry. One day as the Mediterranean sun beat down on the bay of Aboukir, the cities slipped into the sea without a whisper of wind, buried for centuries. This one-of-a-kind exhibition walks visitors through artifacts from two ancient Egyptian cities that have been submerged underwater for hundreds of years. Franck Goddio, an underwater archaeologist, discovered the find of a millennium as he located not a shipwreck but an entire civilization. This exhibit showcases more than 250 incredible artifacts including Colossal 16-foot sculptures, precious gold coins and jewelry and objects inscribed in ancient Egyptian script. The artifacts will be seen alongside ancient Egyptian artifacts from museums in Cairo and Alexandria. Don't miss this epic story of their discovery!
https://www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/special-exhibits/lost-cities/
