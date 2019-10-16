Here's your chance to win VIP tickets to see the Eagles in concert

ABC7 has your VIP tickets to see the Eagles in Concert at The Forum!
Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - are bringing their recent, highly acclaimed "Hotel California" performances on tour in 2020. Each night's concert will feature a "Hotel California" set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 18, at 10 AM.
"Hotel California" 2020 Los Angeles Tour Dates:
4/17/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
4/18/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/17/19 at 7am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e3a300a9e76fc8ca3d1b0931082b3be3.pdf . Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/vkViQFq

