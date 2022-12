Authorities said it took about 15 minutes to rescue one of the victims who was trapped inside.

Four people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight crash in Hermosa Beach.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight crash in Hermosa Beach.

According to authorities, the driver crashed into a parked vehicle just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near 2nd Street and Valley Drive.

They said it took about 15 minutes to rescue one of the victims who was trapped inside.

It's unclear what may have caused the crash and the condition of all four victims remains unknown. The incident remains under investigation.