HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Hermosa Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help to find the people involved in a fight on Pier Plaza.The department posted a video of the fight on their Facebook page as part of the investigation. It shows a violent altercation breaking out in the early morning hours last Sunday.The footage shows one person lying unconscious on the ground while another person kicked them in the head.Further details such as what prompted the fight were not released.Anybody with information is asked to contact the police department at (210) 318-0360.