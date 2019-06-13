Hermosa Beach fire tears through beachfront home under construction; 1 detained

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was detained after a massive fire ripped through a home under construction in Hermosa Beach early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the location near Hermosa Avenue and 9th Street on reports of a fire at approximately 1:52 a.m.

A majority of the damage of the second-alarm blaze was limited to the three-story home under construction, which was where the fire began, but the beachfront homes tightly packed together created an issue for firefighters.

The fire spread to four other homes and six people were evacuated.

A "person of interest" was detained as a possible arson suspect.

"Right now this is under investigation. It's not deemed an arson yet, but the L.A. County Fire Department Arson Unit does have someone detained and they are going to be questioning him on the cause," said Brian Stevens with county fire.

A knockdown was reported at about 2:56 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.
