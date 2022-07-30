Hesperia brush fire consumes 40-50 acres, destroys 3 buildings

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that spread to 40-50 acres in the Hesperia area and destroyed at least three buildings Friday.

The Highway Fire was first reported in the area near highways 138 and 173 in Hesperia. It was initially estimated at five acres but grew within two hours to close to 50 acres.

State and county firefighters dispatched at least 13 engines, along with bulldozers, hand crews, two air tankers and three helicopters to battle the blaze as it continued to spread in shifting winds.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are believed to be looking into the possibility of arson. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said two people were detained at the scene, but no additional details were available.