Burglary suspect dead, sheriff's deputy injured after sheriff's department responds to Hesperia home

HESPERIA, Calif. -- A suspect was found dead and a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured after authorities responded to a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday night at a home in Hesperia, officials said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which occurred about 7 p.m. at a residence in the 13200 block of Sunland Street, in a neighborhood just east of the 15 Freeway, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said.

"Upon arriving, a deputy involved shooting occurred," the spokesperson said in a statement. No other information about the shooting was provided.

One deputy was treated at a hospital and released after sustaining minor injuries, authorities said.

"One subject was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's department said. "We will release more information when we can."

The deceased suspect was not immediately identified.

Authorities are expected to release more details about the shooting sometime Thursday.