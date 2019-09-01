Hesperia man accused of murdering woman and hiding her body in car is still on the run, police said

By ABC7.com staff
A man accused of murdering a woman and hiding her body inside his car is still on the run from police Saturday.

Phillip Williamson confronted 76-year-old Brian Saint John at his home in the 20000 block of Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley Friday, according to the Apple Valley Police Department. Williamson allegedly forced John to hand over several hundred dollars and a handgun before fleeing.

Investigators later found Williamson's car in a field with the body of 35-year-old Brandi Jones inside. Police say Williamson knew both the victims and warn that he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Williamson's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
