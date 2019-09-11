Hesperia man sought after being tied to 3 homicides, strong-arm robbery, authorities say

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman have been identified after being found dead last week in Hesperia, and the man suspected in their homicides is being sought after also being tied to a third death, a strong-arm robbery and possibly an arson fire, authorities said.The bodies of Melissa Graetz, 37, and Jason Culberson, 43, were discovered Sept. 3 in the 9000 block of C Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Investigators on Wednesday said Phillip Williamson, a Hesperia resident, is believed to be responsible for the deaths of those two victims as well as 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who died on Aug. 30.About 10 a.m. that day, deputies responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a home in the 20000 block of Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley. Williamson allegedly stole several hundred dollars and a handgun from a 76-year-old man in the incident before fleeing.The following day, authorities released a photo of Williamson after Jones' body was found in her vehicle in a dirt field near the Wisconsin Street scene. The suspect has long hair and a goatee in the photo, but investigators said he may have since shaved his head and face.He knew both Jones and the robbery victim, police said.A fire erupted Monday at the home were the robbery had occurred just over a week earlier. Investigators determined the cause of the incident was arson that may be connected to Williamson, according to a sheriff's news release.Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Detective David Carpenter of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909)387-3589.