Hidden camera case: Former Rancho Palos Verdes employee pleads no contest to secretly recording in bathrooms

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A former building inspector for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes has pleaded no contest to placing hidden cameras in restrooms at city hall and a nearby business and secretly recording dozens of people.

At the time of his arrest, officials alleged Andrew James Jensen of Huntington Beach hid miniature cameras in a unisex employee restroom at Rancho Palos Verdes city hall and at a nearby coffee house. He was initially charged with 89 counts of voyeurism.

The 50-year-old former city employee has now pleaded no contest to 13 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy: peeking.

He was sentenced to two years in county jail and three years probation. He will also have to perform 45 days of community labor and take sexual impulse classes for a year. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Officials say he used the hidden cameras to record 63 women and 26 men in June and July of 2018.

The camera was discovered by a city staffer at city hall on July 5, 2018 and officials say the investigation eventually led to Jensen. The hidden camera - the size of a quarter - was velcroed to the bottom of a bathroom stall dispenser.

Jensen began working for the city as a temporary part-time building inspector in August 2011 and then was hired for a full-time position with the Community Development Department in December 2013, city officials say. He resigned his position with the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho palos verdeslos angeles countyarresthidden camerabathroom
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after high-speed chase from Hollywood to Castaic
2 children found dead at Ontario home
Dump truck crashes through apartment building in Pacoima
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to return for 'The Matrix 4'
Firefighters preparing for another dangerous wildfire season
12-year-old Okla. boy hailed as hero for saving baby in hot car
Show More
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
'Terrified' college student details how she survived kidnapper
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
More TOP STORIES News