A city of Rancho Palos Verdes building inspector was arrested Tuesday and charged with 89 counts of voyeurism after he allegedly placed hidden cameras in restrooms at city hall and a nearby business, officials said.Officials allege Andrew James Jensen, 49, of Huntington Beach hid miniature cameras in a unisex employee restroom at Rancho Palos Verdes city hall and at a nearby local business. The name of the business was not disclosed.The camera was discovered by a city staffer on July 5 and officials say the investigation eventually led to Jensen.He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked at the Lomita Sheriff's Station in lieu of $450,000 bail.The DA's Office has filed a misdemeanor criminal complaint alleging 89 counts of voyeurism.Jensen began working for the city as a temporary part-time building inspector in August 2011 and then was hired for a full-time position with the Community Development Department in December 2013, city officials say. He has resigned his position with the city.