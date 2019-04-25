High-speed chase ends in violent crash in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to a crashing end in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night after the suspect slammed into another vehicle.The California Highway Patrol initiated that chase on the 60 Freeway in the Hacienda Heights area.The pursuit driver hit speeds above 100 mph on the 60 Freeway and through the East L.A. interchange.The driver of the SUV then got off of the freeway and sped across downtown streets. That's where it collided with an Acura sedan at 9th and Olive streets.The driver of the SUV tried to casually walk away, but eyewitnesses pointed him out and he was arrested a block away.Emergency crews were on scene working to assess the injuries in the dangerous pursuit crash.