High-speed chase ends in violent crash in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to a crashing end in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night after the suspect slammed into another vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol initiated that chase on the 60 Freeway in the Hacienda Heights area.

The pursuit driver hit speeds above 100 mph on the 60 Freeway and through the East L.A. interchange.

The driver of the SUV then got off of the freeway and sped across downtown streets. That's where it collided with an Acura sedan at 9th and Olive streets.

The driver of the SUV tried to casually walk away, but eyewitnesses pointed him out and he was arrested a block away.

Emergency crews were on scene working to assess the injuries in the dangerous pursuit crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countypolice chasecrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News