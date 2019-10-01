High-speed chase leads LAPD through streets of San Fernando Valley

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase led police through streets of the northeast San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

Suspects could be seen throwing things from their vehicle.

Los Angeles Police Department Foothill division called off the chase at one point deeming it too dangerous to continue, but picked it up again shortly after.

Air7 showed video of the driver stopping twice to let passengers out of the vehicle. They could be seen running away from the vehicle.

The chase reached speeds of over 80 mph and the driver drove against traffic multiple times.

It was unknown what the initial call was for.

The driver finally came to a stop in Pacoima where the suspect surrendered without incident. No injuries were reported.
