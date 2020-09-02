police chase

High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour

HOUSTON, Texas -- A high-speed chase across Houston Wednesday evening held several close calls for commuters for more than an hour.

Starting at about 5 p.m., the driver of a white pickup led police officers through Montrose, hitting a number of surface streets before making the way to northwest Houston.

SkyEye 13 clocked the pickup at more than 90 mph.

At one point, it appeared the driver was cornered in a culdesac, but then drove over the sidewalk to elude police. Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver. The driver took off over the grass of an empty lot to escape.

There were a number of close calls in afternoon traffic as the driver occasionally drove the wrong way on streets. The driver took an aggressive stance, using the vehicle as a weapon.

As the pursuit neared the 45-minute mark, it looked as it the pickup was suffering from some damage, possibly incurred when driving over a sidewalk or median.

Just after 6 p.m., the driver finally could go no further, hitting the banks of an apparent drainage ditch along West Harrow Drive. Officers took the man into custody.

It's not yet clear what prompted the chase.

