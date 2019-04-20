High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends in Cajon Pass on 15 Fwy

By ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect on a motorcycle led authorities on a high-speed chase starting in Los Angeles County and ending on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Friday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were pursuing the suspect in the Artesia and Long Beach areas on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The pursuit then transitioned to the northbound 57 Freeway in Anaheim.

The suspect went at speeds over 100 mph on the freeways as officers pulled back from the pursuit. The suspect passed through Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and ended the pursuit on the northbound 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass just south of Highway 138, apparently after running out of gas.

The suspect pulled over and bailed on foot. No officers on the ground appeared to be near the suspect at the time, but the suspect was later taken into custody.

Authorities initially began pursuing the suspect after a report of suspected DUI.
