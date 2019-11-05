Highland day care facility operator arrested for willful cruelty in case involving 2 babies

Rosalind Marie Drinkard-Batiste, 53, is seen in a booking photo. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The 53-year-old operator of a Highland day care facility has been arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and false imprisonment, authorities said.

On Sunday evening, deputies from the Highland police station contacted the sheriff's Crimes Against Children Detail about an investigation involving a 5-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy who attended Drinkard-Batiste Family Child Care.

The two children were allegedly victims of child abuse and endangerment, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Detectives responded to the day care facility in the 7000 block of Nye Drive on Monday afternoon and contacted its operator, Rosalind Drinkard-Batiste, authorities said.

"Following an extensive investigation," the news release said, Drinkard-Batiste was taken into custody and booked. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call sheriff's Detective Shaunna Ables (909) 387-3615.

