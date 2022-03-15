1 person found dead inside home that caught on fire in Highland Park, LAFD says

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead inside a home that caught on fire in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles late Monday night.Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South Avenue 52 at about 11 p.m., and found a one-story single-family home with heavy fire and structures threatened on three sides, according to the L.A. Fire Department.It took firefighters 40 minutes to put out the fire, and quickly discovered a person inside the home, officials say. That person died at the scene.The victim has not been identified.Fire investigators responded to the scene, as well as LAPD and the coroner. No further details were immediately known.The cause of the fire is under investigation.