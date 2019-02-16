HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police found four people injured Saturday after responding to a report of shots fired in Highland Park, but the exact nature of the victims' respective injuries was not immediately clear.
A suspect was taken into custody.
An LAPD spokesperson said the incident, which stemmed from a family dispute, was reported about 3:18 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue 65.
Authorities arrived at a two-story apartment building to find four people down and in unknown condition, the spokesperson said. Two were transported to a hospital.
The identity of the suspect was not disclosed.
The intersection of North Avenue 65 and Pollard Street was closed as the investigation continued at the scene.