Los Angeles police found four people injured Saturday after responding to a report of shots fired in Highland Park, but the exact nature of the victims' respective injuries was not immediately clear.A suspect was taken into custody.An LAPD spokesperson said the incident, which stemmed from a family dispute, was reported about 3:18 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue 65.Authorities arrived at a two-story apartment building to find four people down and in unknown condition, the spokesperson said. Two were transported to a hospital.The identity of the suspect was not disclosed.The intersection of North Avenue 65 and Pollard Street was closed as the investigation continued at the scene.