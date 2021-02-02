1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting near 110 Freeway

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Highland Park near the 110 Freeway Monday night.The incident occurred at a homeless encampment near the freeway, officials said.Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police say. One man died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.The CHP issued a Sigalert for the northbound onramp to the 110 Freeway as officers investigated the shooting near Avenue 60.