Highland police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old girl

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A grieving family is calling for justice after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed an 11-year-old girl in Highland.
Police are looking for a minivan or SUV caught on surveillance video.
Annika Fullerton's father says she was walking in the bike lane with two other girls when she was struck at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at Church Street and Glenheather Drive.
Annika died at the hospital.
Her father says she was a bright, beautiful girl who loved sports and skateboarding.
"Some car come barreling through and hit my daughter and shot her across the landscaping here and drove off like she was a squirrel," her father Jim Fullerton said. "No concern, nothing."
Neighbors say speeding is a problem in this area. They have posted signs reminding drivers to slow down.
Police say while the minivan or crossover type of SUV appears dark in color in the black-and-white surveillance footage, it is actually a lighter shade, possibly silver.
Anyone with information on the driver should call Highland police.
