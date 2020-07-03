Highland police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old girl

The driver came barreling through, struck the girl and "drove off like she was a squirrel," the victim's father says.
By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A grieving family is calling for justice after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed an 11-year-old girl in Highland.

Police are looking for a minivan or SUV caught on surveillance video.

Annika Fullerton's father says she was walking in the bike lane with two other girls when she was struck at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at Church Street and Glenheather Drive.

Annika died at the hospital.

Her father says she was a bright, beautiful girl who loved sports and skateboarding.

"Some car come barreling through and hit my daughter and shot her across the landscaping here and drove off like she was a squirrel," her father Jim Fullerton said. "No concern, nothing."

Neighbors say speeding is a problem in this area. They have posted signs reminding drivers to slow down.

Police say while the minivan or crossover type of SUV appears dark in color in the black-and-white surveillance footage, it is actually a lighter shade, possibly silver.

Anyone with information on the driver should call Highland police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyhighlandtraffic fatalitieshit and runchildren hit by carpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
"Ask the doctor" forum: Experts answer your coronavirus questions
Santa Monica, West Hollywood announce fines for mask violations
Community room at LA shelter named for Alex, Jean Trebek
Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?
CA expands paid family leave program by two weeks
Doc Rivers ready for Orlando bubble
Show More
All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
OC health officials' error led to false COVID testing numbers
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Herman Cain, who attended Trump rally, hospitalized for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News