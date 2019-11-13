Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- One of hip-hop's pioneers has been released from jail in New Jersey after spending two weeks behind bars on a 17-year-old warrant.

Eric B., whose real name is Eric Barrier, was arrested last month on a warrant stemming from an incident in 2001.

The rapper turned actor was part of the legendary duo Eric B. & Rakim.

He came to court Tuesday wearing a prison jump suit but left the Bergen County Jail in street clothes after paying an old fine of over $5,000.

Eric B. hit the rap scene in the late 1980s with songs that are considered classics in the hip-hop world.

But in 2001, he was driving a brand new Range Rover through Ridgefield Park when he was stopped by police for not having the proper license plate.

From there, the situation escalated into driving on a sidewalk, a police crash, and an officer being injured.

At the conclusion of the case in 2002, Barrier was told to pay the $5,000 fine. But he said his lawyer back then told him he didn't have to appear in court because he was being put in a special program called pre-trial intervention.

But Barrier's failure to show led to a bench warrant that did not resurface until he was returning from Canada recently.

He tried to resolve the issue through a lawyer but was then put in jail on Oct. 28 on the old bench warrant.

His current lawyer was successful in geting him out, but he has to return to court.

"He's looking forward to a career in acting and I think he's doing great, he really is," said Barrier's attorney Patrick Toscano. "He's a good, good guy. He's a good human being. He's not what the prosecutor portrayed him to be today in court, that's for sure."

Barrier's first lawyer was highly regarded in the legal community at one point but is now serving six life sentences in federal prison for charges including murder.

Barrier, 56, will return to court Nov. 22 to resolve the old case from the original incident in Ridgefield Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyrapperjailmusic newship hopu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
3.9 earthquake hits outside of Trona, no damage reported
Police investigating 3rd threat targeting CSULA in less than 2 weeks
F-117 stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Sex offender accused in carjacking, assault in Covina
Show More
$30K reward offered for information in deadly Long Beach shooting
MLB expands investigation into Astros stealing pitching signs in 2017
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands
Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at Houston mall
More TOP STORIES News