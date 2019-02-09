Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School leaves woman in critical condition; teen arrested

A parent was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A teen has been arrested for running over a woman at Thousand Oaks High School and fleeing the scene, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Thousand Oaks High School shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Upon investigation, authorities learned a theft occurred and the 50-year-old victim attempted to stand in front of the suspect vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

The 16-year-old suspect struck the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The teen then continued driving and ran over the victim, leaving her with serious injuries.

The Thousand Oaks woman, whose name was not released, was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, Ventura County sheriff's officials said.

The juvenile fled the scene, but deputies were able to catch up to him near his home. The unidentified suspect, also from Thousand Oaks, was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Officials said the hit-and-run happened during a CIF basketball playoff game at the campus.
