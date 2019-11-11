Hit-and-run crash in Long Beach causes mass power outage; driver arrested

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Power was knocked out to homes after a tow truck in Long Beach hit multiple light and power poles, sending power lines falling to the street Sunday evening, police said.The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Bloomfield and Littlefield streets near the border of Los Alamitos and Cypress, according to Southern California Edison.Long Beach police said the driver tried to evade officers because he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.The driver hit two light poles and two power poles, knocking out power to about 191 customers in the area at the time, police said.The driver was arrested near the scene and taken to a hospital to be evaluated. It was not known what caused the crash.No other injuries were reported.SoCal Edison was working on restoring power.