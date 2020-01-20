Hit-and-run crash leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured in Temescal Valley

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run crash left at least one person dead and five others injured in Temescal Valley, authorities said.The crash occurred near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway at about 10:28 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire Riverside.Three victims in a vehicle were extricated by firefighters and transported to a hospital, officials said. One person died at the scene.Authorities said no arrest has been made at the moment. It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash.Temescal Canyon Road was closed between Trilogy Parkway and Squaw Mountain Road for an investigation.