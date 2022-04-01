Person of interest IDed, sought in Echo Park hit-and-run that killed married couple

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities on Thursday identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in Echo Park two years ago.Angelique Teresa Chaidez, 46, is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 24, 2020 crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, 58, and her husband, Juan Monroy Bahena, 71, were walking northbound on Sunset east of White Knoll about 12:50 a.m. when they were struck by a car and dragged 50 feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The victims were taken to a hospital, where Alvarado-Lopez died of her injuries, police said. Bahena was hospitalized with severe injuries and died on May 28 of that year.Chaidez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has red or blonde hair and blue eyes. She has previously lived in Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce.Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.