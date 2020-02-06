Arrest made after man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. near the area of Hill Street and W. Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics and police arrived to the scene and found the man dead on the road.

Investigators believe the man may have been trying to get into his vehicle when he was struck.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Prius, was abandoned by the driver and located a few blocks from the crash scene. It was seen with extensive front end damage.

Police detained a person and later made an arrest after a K-9 helped track down the suspect. Police said the suspect was taken into custody at his home.

The victim was not immediately identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News