2 innocent people killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from traffic stop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.

