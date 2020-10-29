Fugitive extradited from Australia after being arrested for fatal 2017 hit-and-run in Whittier

By ABC7.com staff

A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal 2017 hit-and-run crash in Whittier was extradited from Australia. (Whittier Police Department)

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A fugitive who was wanted in connection with a fatal 2017 hit-and-run crash in Whitter arrived in Southern California on Thursday after being extradited from Australia, authorities said.

Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes is suspected in a collision that left a bicyclist dead after being struck by a Lexus sedan and dragged near the intersection of Calmada Avenue and Flormar Drive on Jan. 30, 2017, according to the Whittier Police Department.

The bicyclist, 46-year-old Agustin Rodriguez Jr., succumbed to his injuries.

After identifying Reyes as the suspect in the collision, investigators located the involved vehicle at a residential garage in Idaho. Further evidence, although authorities did not specify of what nature, was found in Nevada.

Investigators say Reyes then fled the country and was living in Hong Kong for a time, leading authorities to obtain an international arrest warrant for her.

The FBI then determined that Reyes was living in Australia, and with the cooperation of local authorities and over a year of extradition proceedings, she was transferred into United States custody. She landed at Van Nuys Airport Thursday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countynevadautahtraffic fatalitieshit and runfugitive arrestfugitiveaustraliabicycleu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
L.A.'s streak of high temps is longest in recorded history
Affordable apartment complex opens for homeless, low-income families
Presidential campaigns set records for social media ad spending
Horror movie filming locations popular amongst fans
These spiders lack ears, but they can hear you, study says
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
SoCal families find alternative Halloween haunts amid pandemic
Show More
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Julio Urias and his journey from Mexico to World Series glory
What to know before traveling to Hawaii
Fauci warns of 'precarious situation' this fall, urges mask wearing
168 vote centers to open across Orange County, including super site at Honda Center
More TOP STORIES News